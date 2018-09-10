Editor’s Note: The following information was obtained from the DuBois Area Historical Society and written by Gene Aravich.
DuBOIS — Through the years, DuBois has experienced some very costly floods. For local residents, this was a way of life. The entire area known as Beaver Meadow, the Boulevard, and other low-lying areas of the city were usually under water each spring.
During the days leading up the flood, Hurricane Agnes had crept up the coast, twice being down-graded into a tropical storm and then returning again to hurricane status. On Wednesday, June 22nd, relatively light rain fell on the area.
The next day, Agnes struck. During most of the day, Agnes moved northward along the eastern seaboard, dumping heavy rains over eastern PA. Late Thursday the 23rd, at 9 p.m., the U.S. Weather Bureau Hurricane Center in Boston showed Agnes moving northward on a path that would take it up the Hudson River Valley into New York.
But between 9 and 11 p.m., Agnes turned west and centered itself over DuBois. From then until noon on Friday, Agnes dumped rain on eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and southwestern New York with an average of 8 ½ inches of rain. Five states, including hardest hit Pennsylvania, were declared federal disaster area. Agnes, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico, became the costliest natural disaster in the U.S. at the time. Pennsylvania was brutalized by the storm, with $2.1 billion in damage and 48 deaths.
Sandy Lick Creek, the area for which DuBois had been trying to get aid for a flood control project, was the culprit responsible for flooding DuBois. Affected were the “flats” behind the current Hoss’s Steak House on Liberty Boulevard and a large part of the West Long Avenue business district. Virtually every home in the flats was extensively damaged by water.
Water spilled over stream banks with little warning and flooded low areas. Residents and merchants had no time to move their belongings and merchandise to higher ground. Along Liberty Boulevard, over four feet of water covered the road from the Meadow, creating a lake that washed through the American Legion, John B. Green Oil Copany, Way Field, the JayCee Pool, A&P Market, Continental Trailways Terminal, DuBrook, the Muter Company, DuBois Tastee Freeze, VFW Teener Field, Rockwell Manufacturing Plant and storage buildings, Pennsylvania Electric Co. offices, DuBois Business College, Foodland Market, Otoscin Motel and others.
The downtown district was under approximately five feet of water, damaging many businesses.
Penn Traffic Riverside reported 300 tons of ruined merchandise. Damage exceeded $1,000,000.
Shankel’s Pharmacy had 33-42 inches of water in the store. 60 percent of inventory was a total loss.
The area where Martin’s Grocery Store stands today was then the site of the annual Gateway Fair. The carnival was under approximately eight feet of water. Concessions and amusement rides were completely submerged.
A Flood Control project was started in the summer of 1972. On June 19th the House Appropriation Committee approved seven hundred thousand dollars for the project. The project took several years and was completed in 1977 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District, under the direction of the U.S. Army Corps of Environmental Resources. The Boulevard and Industrial Park have been raised by several feet of land fill to help prevent future flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.