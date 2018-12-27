JOHNSONBURG — Cases against a man accused of indecent assault and a woman accused of harboring a man wanted for bank robbery were waived to the Court of Common Pleas recently.
- John Wayne Hutchins, 43, of 247 S. Michael St., St. Marys, waived misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and indecent assault, and a summary charge of harassment to central court Dec. 19 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin. A felony charge of corruption of minors was withdrawn.
According to an affidavit of probable cause Hutchins and an 11-year-old child accompanied a woman on a trip to Clarion.
According to statements the woman made to police, she picked the two up in St. Marys and, while she was driving, Hutchins grabbed at her inappropriately and put his hands around her neck and shook her. Hutchins then allegedly exposed himself and asked her to perform a sexual act on him. All of this occurred while the 11-year-old was in the car, according to the woman’s statements.
The woman told police she dropped Hutchins and the child off and went straight to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Ridgway.
According to the affidavit, the woman then agreed to participate in a wiretap “where she directed text messages to Hutchins in an attempt to gain an admission of the crime.” According to police, Hutchins admitted to the actions described in text message conversations observed by police.
- Jessica Marie Mastic, 29, of 101 N. Mill St., Apt. 516, Ridgway, waived a felony charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution to central court Dec. 17 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Mastic’s mother reported to police that her daughter was harboring Francis N. Falcon.
According to police, the mother reported Jessica Mastic came to her house on Dec. 15 because she was arguing with a friend staying at her house. She then used her phone to show an article from the Washington County Observer Reporter about a bank robbery. The picture of the man wanted for the robbery looked like the individual staying at the Mill Street apartment. The mother reported Jessica Mastic said she had known about the robbery since Dec. 5.
Online court records showed a criminal complaint had been filed in Washington County against Francis Nicholas Falcon, 36, on charges of felony robbery and criminal conspiracy robbery; and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.
- Alexander Ray Reed, 25, of Johnsonburg, waived misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary charge of period for required lighted lamps to the court of common please Dec. 19 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.