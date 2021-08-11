ERIE — Two Pennsylvania brothers have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.
The 65-count indictment names Shane Hvizdzak, 33, of High Street in Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 35, of School Street in St. Marys, as defendants.
In June of 2020, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against the Bradford-based High Street Capital and owners, the Hvizdzak brothers, alleging they defrauded investors out of millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency hedge fund scheme, according to an article in the Bradford Era printed June 20, 2020.
Shane Hvizdzak, who has taught at both University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and St. Bonaventure University, and Sean Hvizdzak, an attorney whose clients included the City of Bradford Board of Health, were both named in the SEC complaint, temporary restraining order and asset freeze last year, the article says.
According to the indictment presented to the court, the defendants allegedly conspired to defraud investors in a limited partnership that was represented as an investment in cryptocurrency. Investor funds were allegedly not invested in the manner represented to investors, but were rather diverted into the defendants’ personal accounts, and provided to entities having nothing to do with cryptocurrency.
The defendants also allegedly provided false information about the purported investment’s performance to induce new investors to become involved, and also lull those investors, who had already become involved, into a false sense of security. The funds of subsequent investors were also provided to initial investors and misrepresented as returns on their investment, according to the announcement.
In June 2020, the SEC said the brothers took in the neighborhood of $26 million from investors. According to the complaint, from at least July 2019 through May 2020, the brothers offered securities in a private fund that purported to invest in digital assets by misrepresenting fund performance, fabricating financial statements and forging audit documents, according to the article published in the Bradford Era.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 810 years in prison, a fine of $12,500,000, or both for Shane Hvizdzak, and a maximum total sentence of 550 years in prison, a fine of $7,000,000 or both for Sean Hvizdzak. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case. An indictment is an accusation – a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.