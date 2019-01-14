HYDE — A leader of Hyde Vol. Fire Co. has been charged by Lawrence Township Police with stealing from the township — specifically using the municipality’s fuel credit card for his own personal use.
Shane Ryan Nevling, 35, of Clearfield, has been charged with access device fraud — a felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking — a misdemeanor of the first degree; receiving stolen property — a misdemeanor of the first degree; and six counts of identity theft — also misdemeanors of the first degree.
Police conducted an investigation into the misuse of Lawrence Township funds that allegedly occurred between September and December 2018.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner received a telephone call from a local firefighter who observed a new model green Mazda Tribute SUV with a red light on the roof acquiring fuel at Pacific Pride/J.J. Powell fuel station on U.S. Route 322 on Dec. 16 around 2:30 p.m.
The witness questioned Ruffner why a firefighter would be permitted to put fuel into his personal vehicle. Ruffner told police that this type of practice is not permitted and is a theft.
That transaction and others were researched by Lawrence Township Secretary Barb Shaffner, who obtained a still photo of Nevling from the gas company utilizing the pump. However, Nevling used another firefighter’s code to obtain the gasoline.
Police then obtained a list of all fuel locations where the fire company purchases its fuel from J.J. Powell. They include J.J. Powell on S. 2nd Street, Hammermill Road and Sheetz located on Nichols Street.
Upon review of the documentation, numerous incidents of suspicious ethanol gasoline and diesel fuel acquisitions were uncovered.
Police said in the complaint that Nevling was seen in one incident parking at a fuel pump, crossing the island, utilizing the card to pump gas into a red four-door sedan that was parked next to him, and then pumping gas into the Mazda. A female with long, straight brown hair was witnessed as the driver of the sedan speaking with Nevling.
In another incident Nevling was seen pumping gas into a silver Chevrolet Tahoe that was registered to him.
He was also seen pumping diesel into gas cans that were not known to be used by the fire company.
In many of the instances, Nevling used another firefighter’s code to use the credit card in question. The total cost of thefts between the time period that was investigated was $599.74.
Nevling was arrested and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris on Thursday, at which time he was lodged in Clearfield County Jail on $25,000 straight cash bail pending a preliminary hearing in central court scheduled Jan. 16.
