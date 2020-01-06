ST. MARYS — Families and those looking to stay active during the winter season can now enjoy ice skating at Kaulmont Park in St. Marys.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Manager Dani Schneider said they are working to creae as many children and family-based opportunities as possible for the area.
“Ice skating is one of the many things to do in the winter around here,” she says. “We’re very excited to bring these programs to our community, and are always looking for ideas.”
The rink is open from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, 4-9 p.m. Fridays, 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.
Ice skating typically isn’t offered until January, Schneider says, since the area needs “a few good freezes” before it’s safe.
Since the activity is weather-permitting, people are advised to follow the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Facebook page for updates. They can also call 814-781-1718, ext. 732, for further information.
Winterfest, a joint effort with Elk County Volunteer Alliance, will also be held at Kaulmont Park from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 26.