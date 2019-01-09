RIDGWAY –Wintry weather Monday resulted in minor crashes across the county, but no major injuries, according emergency services personnel.
A succession of freezing rain bursts blanketed the area with ice beginning early in the afternoon as temperatures fluctuated before rising into the mid-40s Tuesday. Highs in some areas reached the low-50s.
“I know they had the fire department out and they said the roads were so slippery you couldn’t even stand on them,” Sherri Lovett of the Elk County Office of Emergency Services said.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Ridgway barracks handled four crashes, resulting in only minor injuries.
Information from the Elk County Office of Emergency Services, a two vehicle accident occurred on Toby road near Dagus Mines, two tractor trailers left the road on state Route 255 near Emmco East, and multiple vehicles were reportedly in accidents near U.S. Route 219 and Burning Well Road.
“For awhile there, it was pretty busy,” Lovett said.
More seasonal cold weather returned last night and is expected to stick around through the weekend with highs in the 20s and a chance of snow forecast every day except Friday.
