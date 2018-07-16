CLEARFIELD — Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Front and Centre Productions’ IGNITE Youth Theatre will present “Newsies” July 27, 28, and 29.
Audiences will take a journey back to 1899 New York City, where Jack Kelly (Jakob Petree) and his friends Crutchie (Remington Shugarts), Davey (Jeremy Magnetti), and Les (Olivia Williams) work as newsboys.
After the wealthy publisher of the New York World, Joseph Pulitzer (Nick Hansel), raises the price of newspapers so the boys can no longer afford them, newsies from all over the city participate in a strike organized by Jack. Meanwhile, Jack has his eye on Katherine Plumber (Lauren Butler), a reporter who is writing a story about the boys, while concealing a major secret. When the strike goes awry, it’s up to Jack’s friends to inspire him to continue to fight.
Producers Stephen and Jennifer Switala many IGNITE alumni are returning to the production staff, including Kyle Kelly, Director, Jessica Popyack, co-assistant director, and Debi Hirschbiel, co-music director. Steve Torquato, co-assistant director, and Jacob Mandell, co-music director, continue their involvement with IGNITE this summer.
Front and Centre’s artistic director, Sam Potter, will serve as choreographer.
The show will include 80 cast members hailing from 11 school districts, including Altoona, Clearfield, Conemaugh Township, DuBois Central Catholic, Glendale, Johnstown, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, State College, West Branch, and Young Scholars Charter School.
Newsies will be performed July 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and July 29 at 2 p.m. at Clearfield Area High School. Advanced general admission is available online at www.frontandcentre.org.
The mission of Front and Centre is threefold:
- To present high-quality performing arts experiences for the cultural education, entertainment, and inspiration of the Moshannon Valley communities.
- To foster and develop artistic talents and skills of all participants.
- To encourage public appreciation of the performing arts and to develop future audiences and supporters of the Arts.
Front and Centre Productions also holds visual arts, dance, and music classes.
For more information, contact frontandcentre.org or 814-343-1812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.