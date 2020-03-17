DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton has worked for several great “bosses” over the past 17 years in education.
”I currently have nine that evaluate me on an annual basis. However, although they don’t evaluate me, I actually work for my students. As the superintendent, my primary goal is to provide the best educational opportunities for the students.”
Benton took time out of her schedule to answer a few questions from the Courier Express for a weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations, big and small.
I’m frugal in that … I’m resourceful with accommodating needs while preserving the integrity of the budget. If it’s not a budgeted expenditure and it’s not an emergency, it’s not purchased. Our revenue sources are limited and our needs are great. Therefore, I prioritize spending in a conservative manner while ensuring that everyone has what they need (not want) to do their jobs well.
My philosophy on meetings is that ... I expect participants to be actively engaged and committed to fulfilling the goals set forth by the team. We have important work to do and we will derive the best results by engaging the expertise of every team member. We are stronger together.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … helping people to see the big picture. When I was a teacher, my focus was on my classroom and my students. When I was a principal, my focus broadened to encompass everyone within my building. As a district level leader, my focus is on a sustainable future for our school district as a whole. It’s not a matter of planning for next year, it’s an awareness of what’s to come in the future and aligning the vision accordingly.
My single best moment in this job was ... when I was hired to lead this district. I received an abundance of support from the school district and school community. It’s truly an honor to lead such an exemplary group of educators and students. A well-rounded, quality education is one of the greatest gifts we can provide to our students. It’s a responsibility that we all take very seriously.
The worst job I ever had was ... chemically stripping, scraping, brushing and sanding paint off of a bead board porch ceiling. I wouldn’t recommend it. Professionally speaking, there’s good and bad in every job. One of the worst things about my current position is reading the Childline (child abuse) reports for our district. The abuse that some students have to endure is unimaginable and heartbreaking.
I can’t live without ... my husband Josh and my children Hank and Julia. Josh is very supportive of my career and schedule. He makes a lot of sacrifices with his schedule to accommodate the needs of our family. Josh is a great sounding board when I need it and knows when I just need a break from work to have some time for fun. Having children provides a mother with a sense of love like no other. My children keep me centered on the important things in life. Their unconditional love and support provide me with the motivation to conquer the challenges of life.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is ... it’s all about the children. However, we must first take care of and be our best selves before we can be our best for our students.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … a family road trip to Acadia National Park in Maine. Acadia is one of my favorite vacation destinations. I love hiking, biking and instilling an appreciation for nature in my children.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 4:30. I check the weather every morning to make sure conditions are safe for school and then I check my email to make sure nothing catastrophic happened overnight.
As far as my exercise routine goes … I exercise as often and as much as possible. As a former athlete, I enjoy playing most sports and helping my children to develop their skills. In addition to sports, I love to run, hike, bike, paddle and ski. When the weather conditions are unsuitable for outdoor activity, I elliptical.
The next big thing in my line of work will be … renovating and expanding Wasson Elementary! After years of discussion and 14 months of planning, I’m ready to get started with the construction phase. Up next will be the renovation and possibly a gymnasium expansion of Oklahoma Elementary and we are also actively exploring a restoration of our beloved football stadium.