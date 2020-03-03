REYNOLDSVILLE — The best boss Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Principal Melissa Mowrey has ever had is her current boss, Administrative Director Barry Fillman, who she says listens to her and values her input.
”We work well as a team, and have many of the same goals for our school,” she said.
Mowrey took time out of her schedule to answer a few questions from the Courier Express for a weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations, big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is that ... you should have an agenda and follow the agenda. One of my biggest pet peeves is going to a meeting that should only take an hour and leaving two hours later, because no one could stay on point. Meetings are important, but so is everyone’s time. I do not like having a meeting to “have a meeting.”
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... employees not understanding why I make the decisions that I make. Most of the time I cannot explain to an employee why I do what I do, due to confidentiality. Being a leader of a school has its own challenges. In my role as the principal, I make many calls home that are not of a positive nature. They are hard calls to make, because parents want their children to be successful at school.
My single best moment in this job was ... it’s hard to name just one. Working in education, I have great moments every day. One of the best is walking down the hallway on graduation night, when all of the students are dressed and ready to go. It’s a bittersweet time — for some of the students, it’s been quite a journey.
The worst job I ever had was ... I was a nightshift clerk at a convenience store.
I can’t live without my ... office staff — Jen, Heather and Samantha, and chocolate!
My one unbreakable rule for employees is ... be on time!
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... I actually took the week off before the teachers returned, and went to the beach with friends. It was so worth it.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by ... 5:45 a.m.
As far as my exercise routine goes ... what exercise routine?
The next big thing in my line of work will be ... creating our own special education department.