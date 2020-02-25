DuBOIS — The best bosses DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio has ever had put the individuals who worked for them first.
“Both of these gentlemen — George Bell and Al Biega — I worked for at the DuBois Airport and, without a doubt, they were both knowledgeable in their field, very sincere and put their people first,” said Suplizio. “That’s something that I have learned from them, which to me is probably one of the biggest attributes that they could bring.”
This year marks Suplizio’s 10th year on the job as city manager. He also serves as the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, a position he’s held since 1993. He just recently announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for state Senator in the 25th Senatorial District, a post currently held by Senate President Joe Scarnati, who is not seeking re-election.
He took time out to answer a few questions from the Courier Express in the first installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
I’m frugal in that ... in my personal life, I try not to have any debt, and I do my best to be frugal in running the city.
My philosophy on meetings is ... if it lasts over an hour, you start losing people’s attention.
Being a leader is ... making sure that you would not have people do anything unless you are willing to do it yourself.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was ... having a project vision, and then without a doubt, seeing it finished.
The worst job I ever had was ... after high school, I worked for Rola Jenson, working the assembly line, where you stood all day long putting speakers together.
I can’t live without my ... family. My mother and father instilled into me that family is the backbone of everything.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is ... family comes first.
The last luxury I indulged in was ... a Mancuso’s Restaurant pizza.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6 a.m. to watch the news.
As far as my exercise routine goes ... it’s probably the one thing that I slack on the most in recent years.
The next big thing in my line of work is ... Everyone who knows me knows I love my job and the area — I plan to bring that same working mentality to the entire 25th District.