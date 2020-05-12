DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh has had many excellent bosses throughout the years but Lee McDonnell with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection stands out.
”He (McDonnell) was always very supportive of my decisions even if the result didn’t turn out as expected, led our team by example, frequently challenged me to find creative ways to deal with problems and issues, very personable, always had my back, and most importantly, made a delicious breakfast for the team almost monthly.”
Arbaugh took time out of his schedule to answer a few questions from the Courier Express for a weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations, big and small.
I’m frugal in that … I don’t like to spend money. I frequently look for bargains, coupons, and freebies to reduce expenditures. A majority of the activities and hobbies I engage in are free or very low cost.
My philosophy on meetings is that ... They are critically important to share and gather information in an efficient manner, and provide an opportunity to have face-to-face interactions with people.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … Disciplining and discharging staff. It is necessary at times, but it never gets any easier.
My single best moment in this job was ... Seeing the results of our first annual Sandy Township Earth Day Cleanup. The staff came together as a team to pick up thousands of pounds of garbage to help beautify Sandy Township. It was awesome!
The worst job I ever had was ... Working night shift at a powdered metal factory. It was tough, repetitive work, in an extremely hot environment. I really have a lot of respect for the people that endure this every day.
I can’t live without ... My hiking equipment. Hiking and spending time in the woods is my biggest passion.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is ... Have fun at work!
The last luxury in which I indulged was … A case of Hopslam beer. It only has a limited release, but worth the money.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 0530.
As far as my exercise routine goes … I run 20-25 miles per week, walk 10-15 miles per week, and hike as much as I can.
The next big thing in my line of work will be … Technology enhancements. We continuously use technology to find ways to be more effective and efficient. I think we will see better ways to maintain roads, locate defects and repair underground utility lines, manage financials, and analyze data.