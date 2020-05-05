ST MARYS — St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Managing Director Ann Pistner Gabler’s best boss was her father, a man from whom she says she learned many things.
“He and my uncles operated our family businesses that supported five families for more than 70 years,” Gabler said. “He taught me what could be accomplished through hard work and perseverance.”
Gabler answered questions from the Courier Express for a weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations, big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is that … Typically, many heads are better than one when considering the constitution of a good meeting. The combination of ideas and exposures unique to the individuals attending can lead to new innovations, and make problem solving easier.
I’m frugal in that … I always think “I can do that,” and am willing to give anything a try. I have built and repaired many things — something else I learned from my Dad. Necessity becomes the mother of invention!
The hardest thing about being a leader is … I’m not sure I would qualify myself as a leader. I’m at the disposal of our Chamber members and our board, and promote our community as best as I can.
My single best moment in this job was … when I presented the Chamber “Business of the Year” awards. The recipients were genuinely excited. It’s great to make someone happy!
The worst job I ever had was … I was in college and worked as an admissions representative for the University of Pittsburgh.
I can’t live without my … Children, husband, dogs and bird.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is … always be kind and pleasant.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … organic skin care products.
I’m up and at ‘em every day … 5-6 a.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. on weekends.
As far as my exercise routine goes … when the gym is open, my husband and I go every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday morning. We have a camp with a pool, two houses and properties to take care of, so lots of physical work!
The next big thing in my line of work will be … I will continue to promote our city and businesses and people and with the help of our board, assess the safety of public events. We are saddened to cancel events, but honestly, I am reluctant to be in a crowd myself, so we are happy to wait until we are sure we won’t contribute to the spread of illness.
“We love where we live and work, and try to let the rest of the world know how wonderful it is to live and work here,” Gabler said.