PUNXSUTAWNEY — Weather Discovery Director Marlene Lellock couldn’t pick just one best boss she’s had, saying she learned valuable lessons from all of her past bosses.
Lellock said she’s never had a bad boss at any job she’s ever held. She never expected to find herself in non-profit work, but began as the first event coordinator for Groundhog Day.
“I think that because the jobs I had were different, each boss was different and each boss taught me something different because of the circumstances of those jobs. I can’t say that I ever had one of those horrible bosses,” Lellock said.
Lellock took time out of her schedule to answer a few questions from the Courier Express for a weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
I’m frugal in that ... I was raised that way. Once you become used to being conservative with spending it seems you stay that way. My last two jobs have been nonprofit organizations, so frugality is a good trait to have when working in those positions.
My philosophy on meetings is that ... they are a great way to brainstorm solutions or ideas. However, there should always be a person who follows up on what has been decided in the meeting to make sure the action items are completed. Otherwise, meetings can be a waste of time.
The hardest thing about being a leader is... To not be perceived as being bossy. It takes a real talent to get buy-in from those you are leading.
My single best moment in this job was … I haven’t had one best moment in this position. Instead I’ve had several. When we’ve installed new exhibits and I see visitors being awed by them and enjoying the interaction of them, those are my favorite moments.
The worst job I ever had was … Waitressing while in college. The only good part was eating the food during breaks.
I can’t live without my … In my job, this would be my desktop. In my personal life, I don’t think there is anything I couldn’t be without, except, of course, food and water.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is … Give your job your best. If you take a job, you should always do the best you can do at it.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … Going to a spa with girlfriends.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by … I’m an early riser, so workdays I’m up around 6 a.m., weekends usually by 7 a.m.
As far as my exercise routine goes … During the winter months, I cardio-walk on my treadmill. If it’s nice enough, I walk outside. During the warmer months, I usually walk on the Mahoning Shadow Trail or up the road.
The next big thing in my line of work will be … In museums, as far as I know, augmented and virtual reality applications are making their way into exhibit halls.