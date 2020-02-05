DuBOIS — Impeachment is rare in American politics — which makes it a unique opportunity for social studies instructors, such as Jackie Norris of DuBois Area High School, to teach students about the process in her advanced placement government and politics course.
“In our curriculum, where we’re at is Congress, so it was kind of perfect timing,” said Norris. “It worked out because this is obviously a power of Congress and so we were able to work it in with the daily updates. Then the students would come in and they would have some very good questions about it.”
Since the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump were voted on by the House of Representatives, Norris said she and her students have discussed Trump almost daily.
“Each day I would give an update and then I would ask them what questions they had,” said Norris.
Norris, who is also the social studies chairwoman at DAHS, said all students are required to take a U.S. government course before graduation. If they don’t take it as an AP class as sophomores, they take it as seniors.
“I think it’s super important,” said Norris of the course. “I think it might be one of the most important classes we teach here because my goal with this course is they will be active participants in government. They’re the future, so my goal is that when they leave and they’re old enough, not even just to vote, but that they will be active participants, they will be politically educated, they will look at everything.”
For many students, Norris said she believes the impeachment process is confusing.
“To them it was, well why wouldn’t we just have witnesses?” she said. “And so they don’t understand, I think, the politics so I have to explain, well it’s a political process and here’s how it works and I think that’s another thing, it’s important with this course that they get an understanding of here’s how government works.”
On Monday, Norris said the class saw a list of trial questions compiled by PBS.
“They couldn’t believe there were 180 questions that the senators asked and PBS had a list of who asked the question, who it was asked to, the time it was asked,” she said.
The class also talked about how the Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to remove or acquit Trump on impeachment charges.
Sophomore Gannon Kerney said he believes the impeachment “gets a lot of hype.”
“But it doesn’t really need as much as it’s given because I think the things are going to be what it is,” said Kerney. “It’s not going to change because the Republicans have the majority and the Democrats, they don’t really stand a chance in impeaching him or removing him anyway. So I think it’s just to scare Trump and maybe give him some negative things in the election.”