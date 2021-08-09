HARRISBURG — Rural Pennsylvania is in a prolonged period of population stagnation and it’s unlikely to change in the near future, according to information provided at the recent virtual Center for Rural Pennsylvania 2021 Rural Policy Summit series.
“As a result, this has significant implications for the state’s rural schools, workforce, community organizations, recruitment of municipal officials, so on and so forth,” said Center Director Dr. Kyle C. Kopko, while discussing the impact of demographic and population changes in rural Pennsylvania.
The five topic areas covered during the summit series included education, healthcare, local services, economic development and agriculture.
Education
In autumn of 2019, Center Director Dr. Kyle C. Kopko noted that there were more high school seniors (29,715) than kindergarten students (27,506) in rural Pennsylvania.
“This is going to affect school districts throughout the Commonwealth and also colleges and universities,” said Kopko. “We’re going to have fewer students in the pipeline and obviously that’s going to have workforce implications later on down the road.”
To better encapsulate this trend, the series provided information dating back to 2009. From the 2009-10 to the 2019-20 school years, the number of students in Pennsylvania rural public school districts decreased 11 percent. Projections from the Pennsylvania Department of Education indicated that this trend will continue.
From 2019-20 to 2029-30, the number of rural students is projected to decrease 7 percent. Similarly, the number of students enrolled in higher education institutions is projected to decrease 9 percent from 2010 to 2019, he said.
“Just to put this in context, rural public school enrollment is expected to decline by about 7 percent over the next 10 years. And in urban school districts, the decline should be roughly 3 percent,” Kopko said. “This is also going to have implications for the use of school buildings. Since 2009, there were 992 rural school buildings in use, but then 10 years later, there’s only 858 buildings in use. So a decline in school building use of 13 percent. So school board directors, administrators are going to also have to think about what this means for their physical plans for school district school buildings, how they structure classrooms, things of that nature, and what will they do with this infrastructure.”
HealthcareKopko said there are seven counties in Pennsylvania that do not have a hospital — Cameron, Forest, Juniata, Perry, Pike, Snyder and Sullivan counties.
Among rural counties that lost population from 2010 to 2019, there was a 16 percent decrease in the number of hospital beds and a 16 percent decrease in the number of physician offices, said Kopko. From 2012 to 2019, there was a 14 percent increase in the number of rural residents enrolled in Medicare.
“There’s going to be a lack of primary care access or dental access,” said Kopko. “There might not be access to a hospital or a care facility within these areas, not that they’re totally absent, but they’re underrepresented. There’s not enough, based on statistical estimates, to meet demand here. So 46 percent of rural Pennsylvanians live in a healthcare shortage area.”
Additionally, something that the center has been concerned about for several years has been drug overdose rates, particularly due to the opioid crisis, he said.
“There are still a lot of individuals who are struggling with abuse issues and addiction issues here throughout the Commonwealth,” said Kopko. “It’s not merely an issue isolated to one particular community, it’s really across the board in both urban and rural areas.”
Economic developmentIn 2010, about 22 percent of the rural workforce was 55 years old and older; by 2020, 28 percent of the workforce was 55 years old and older. During this period, workers between the ages of 35 and 54 decreased 6 percentage points. The percentage of workers under 35 years old remained unchanged.
“As we begin to think about the policy implications of this, what does it mean to have more and more employees who are part of this aging workforce?” said Kopko. “Will there be, over the next 10, 20 years, enough individuals in the 35 or younger, or 35 to 54 years of range, who are able to step in and perform some of the jobs as the individuals in this category begin to retire and step out of the workforce? So this is going to be a workforce development issue to ponder for some time to come.”
The median salary for rural workers is about $37,000 and is about $41,000 for urban workers, according to 2019 data from the American Community Survey.
Local governmentIn Pennsylvania there are 2,560 municipalities. In 2019, most of these municipalities (59 percent) had fewer than 2,500 residents. From 2010 to 2019, there was a 3 percent population decline in small municipalities and a 1 percent population increase in larger municipalities (2,500 or more residents).
“We are the land of small governments,” said Kopko. “There are 1,515 municipalities throughout the Commonwealth with fewer than 2,500 residents. These small communities, they may not have police officials. They might not have a formal fire department. Obviously their resources are going to be relatively limited to some neighboring municipalities. So just to put this in context, in 2019, 43 percent of rural municipalities had total revenues less than a half million dollars. If you think about a total municipal budget and all the things that they need to cover, having half a million dollars at your disposal, that can go pretty quickly. And typically in a rural municipality, they spend 42 percent of their budgets just on streets, highways, road infrastructure.”
In the center’s last survey of municipal officials from 2018, and small town officials specifically, they found that 54 percent of municipal officials ran unopposed for their last election. As of 2020, only 17 percent of rural municipalities had their own police departments compared with 69 percent of urban municipalities. Volunteer fire companies were more prevalent in rural Pennsylvania rather than urban Pennsylvania. So there are 961 rural municipalities with an all-volunteer fire department.
Agriculture
In 2017, Pennsylvania farmers were 54.8 years old, on average, or nearly one year younger than they were in 2007, said Kopko. In addition, the 2017 Census of Agriculture noted a sizable number of female producers (35 percent) and new and beginning farmers (26 percent). Overall, however, the number of farms and the number of acres in farmland decreased in Pennsylvania between 2012 and 2017 (10 percent and 6 percent, respectively).
With the gap between rural and urban Pennsylvania communities widening, Kopko said it’s going to involve some creative thinking among policy makers, community leaders and nonprofit groups.
“Unfortunately, there’s no quick fix to any of this. It’s going to involve a multi-pronged approach to close the gap between urban and rural Pennsylvania,” he said. “But not to be doom and gloom, there’s a lot of good here that’s happening in rural Pennsylvania. We have an excellent quality of life, cost of living tends to be lower. We have wonderful scenery. Our heritage and history is deep and rich, and it’s just an authentic place to live and work.”