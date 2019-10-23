DuBOIS — A proposal to advertise the 2020 preliminary budget with a property tax increase of 2.5 mills was rejected by the Sandy Township Supervisors in a 2-3 vote, at Monday’s municipal authority and regular meetings.
Supervisors Kevin Salandra and Mark Sullivan voted in favor of the proposal, while Jim Jeffers, chairman, and Dave Sylvis and Andy Shenkle voted no.
Jeffers said he voted no at this time because during a discussion at the special budget workshop held just prior to the municipal authority and regular meetings, it was stated that the proposed 2020 budget includes the purchase of a “new” vactor truck listed at $275,000.
“A new vactor truck would have a warranty out on it,” said Jeffers. “So if you’re looking at a used one or a refurbished one, see if there is any type of warranty given to that, 30 days, 60 days, whatever. Also, I believe there is a request of the two supervisors (Shenkle and Sylvis) to sharpen your pencil a little bit if that’s possible ... could happen, too, so that’s my reason for voting nay until the next meeting.”
By “sharpen your pencil,” Jeffers was referring to the fact that Shenkle and Sylvis are not in favor of the 2.5 mill property tax increase.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh noted that once a preliminary budget for 2020 is approved by the supervisors, it would require a 20-day public inspection period before final adoption.