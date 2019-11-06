DuBOIS — A proposal to advertise the 2020 preliminary budget with a property tax increase of 2.25 mills was approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors in a 3-2 vote at Monday’s municipal authority and regular meetings.
Supervisors Jim Jeffers, chairman, Kevin Salandra and Mark Sullivan voted in favor of the proposal, while Dave Sylvis and Andy Shenkle voted no.
The proposed budget will have a 20-day public inspection period. The earliest a final budget could be approved is at the supervisors’ Dec. 2 meeting.
Prior to the vote, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said some changes were made to the proposed budget based upon feedback received during a budget workshop held Oct. 21.
Arbaugh said there was an overall property tax increase reduction of 0.25 mills in the Highway Equipment Fund.
The overall tax increase proposed is 2.25 mills with a 0.5 mill general tax increase, a 0.75 mill increase for the Highway Equipment Fund, and a 1.0 mill increase for the new building fund, said Arbaugh.
The increased tax rate will cost township residents with a home at the average fair market value of $129,500 (average median assessed valuation of $15,793) an additional $35.54 per year or $2.96 per month, Arbaugh said.
According to Arbaugh, the changes include:
- An increase of the interest income based upon moving a majority of the township accounts to one bank;
- An increase in the foreign fire revenue and expenditure based upon historic values;
- An increase in the sale of fixed assets revenue line based upon anticipated proceeds from selling the vactor truck, boom mower and John Deere mower;
- An increase in the fire hydrant rental expenditure due to the installation of 50 fire hydrants in Treasure Lake;
- An increase in the transfer from the General Fund to the Highway Equipment Fund due to a reduction in the property tax millage increase in the Highway Equipment Fund.
Arbaugh noted that the money in the new building fund could be used whether the township decides to build a new building or repair the current one.
“I’m once again not in favor of the tax increase,” said Sylvis. “First of all, the 1 percent you’re talking about, if it can be used for repairing this building then it makes a little bit more sense, but as far as a 1 mill increase in taxes for a building that hasn’t even been approved yet, I’m not in favor. And as far as the other additional adding of millage for new taxes, the problem I have with adding new millages or new taxes is that once they’re here, they stay forever and never change. They don’t disappear. We’ve survived for this many years without a specialized equipment tax, a specialized building tax, I don’t see why we have the need to add it on now.”
“Voting to raise taxes (and) then we’re walking out of office, that just doesn’t sit right with me,” said Shenkle.
Jeffers said he hates to see the taxes increase, but he believes it’s necessary at this time as a result of increased contracts with labor unions and the municipal building is in need of many repairs.
“We’ve been deficit spending for three or four years, obligations to union contracts have gone up every single year,” said Sullivan. “We can’t continue to cut services to meet those obligations. We’re overdue for a tax increase.”
“And in addition to what Mark just said, the cost of equipment’s going up, and some of the reason that we’re in the predicament that we are, we had to spend a lot of money on our roads this year, and a lot of money on our equipment,” said Salandra. “We’ve been neglecting our duties of not raising taxes before, and operating at a deficit, and trying to band-aid things, which has now put us in a situation where we did have to raise taxes a little bit more than we would like. But I think that was caused by not looking at things properly in the past, and moving forward we’re trying to rectify that, and we’re moving in the right direction.”