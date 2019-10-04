DuBOIS — A request for a 10-year Keystone Opportunity Zone extension in the Reynoldsville Industrial Park was approved by the DuBois Area School Board at a special meeting Thursday.
The KOZ extension will allow a multi-million dollar new business venture for Sintergy Inc. of Reynoldsville, a manufacturer of custom-engineered, powder metal components. This will include purchasing all construction materials, sales tax exemption, develop business, create and enter new markets, employ local residents and continue to work with the area’s trade schools and colleges to develop the next generation of laborers, supervisors and engineers.
KOZs eliminate specific state and local taxes within specific underdeveloped and underutilized areas, according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development website.
Sintergy Chief Financial Officer Steve Miller said in a previously published Courier Express article that the project is larger than just a business being located within the Reynoldsville Industrial Park.
“This project will potentially be used as a matching fund by Sen. Scarnati’s office to complete the access road around the industrial park that will eliminate the safety concerns for residential neighborhoods next to Niagara Cutter,” Miller said.
The board deferred taking action on the request at last week’s meeting pending review by the solicitor. Although the KOZ extension deadline was originally Oct. 1, the state would accept the resolution for a KOZ extension up until Thursday afternoon.
The board approved the KOZ extension in a 4-2 roll call vote. Those voting in favor included Larry Salone, Albert Varacallo III, Patty Fish and Sam Armagost, while David Schwab and Jeffery Madinger Sr. voted no. Excused from the meeting were Lee Mitchell, Gilbert Barker and Mark Gilga.
During the vote, Armagost said he wishes Sintergy a lot of luck in this business and doesn’t want to see any businesses leave the area.
“But I think the way you presented it to us with the changes, you would have gotten a quicker answer if things hadn’t changed so many times,” said Armagost. “I’m saying in the future, get your ducks in a row before you come to us because there is still a lot on there for questions. But we’re going to give you the benefit of the doubt.”
Varacallo said he voted in favor because he wants to “keep the relationship with the community and the school board together and us working together ... and keep businesses moving forward.”
“I love economic development, but it was a horrible presentation,” said board President Larry Salone. “But again I think it’s important ... what you’re doing to bring new business in is commendable.”
After the vote, Schwab said his concern was how many new employees and would they be paid only minimum wage. Miller said the minimum wage currently is $12 to $13 an hour at Sintergy in addition to bonuses, which is comparable to other area powdered metal companies.