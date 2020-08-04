RIDGWAY — A former softball field has been turned into an “in memory of” dog park at Sandy Beach Park in Ridgway.
The “Suds on Saturday” event this past weekend was the grand opening for Lucy’s Dog Park, featuring pet-related vendors and an on-site dog wash.
Michelle Bogacki of Ridgway Township said the idea for the dog park started last year when the Sandy Beach Recreation Board was assessing the lack of use on the ball fields.
“The softball field continued to get groomed as a field for four plus years with no play,” she said. “The township continue to have hope that someday it would be played on. After some brainstorming, the suggestion of a dog park came to light. The Ridgway area does not have such a feature, so we were sure it would be accepted and utilized.”
Dog park sponsor Jane Bryndel suggested that local artists submit a design or mural for the wall of the dugout, Bogacki said. The design was to include the name “Lucy” within it, the name of Bryndel’s late black Labrador, and also a pet that belonged to Bogacki.
“And so, it did indeed become Lucy’s Dog Park,” she said.
Donations for the park have been pouring in, Bogacki said, and they are confident more will be contributed.
“Anyone can submit a donation in memorial of their family fur baby,” she said. “Within the inside walls of the dugout their pet’s name will be added to a small paw print.”
The perimeter of the field will continue to house billboards for local businesses, Bogacki added, which are then invoiced as an annual revenue.
Sandy Gerber, the artist painting the mural, has been drawing inspiration from dogs she sees come to the park, said Bryndel.
“It’s above and beyond anything I ever expected,” Bryndel said of the park, grateful that Lucy’s legacy lives on.
Dogs can safely wander inside of the fence, she said, and be let off of the leash and run. There are also benches for dog parents to utilize. The dog park is also a great training area for dogs.
For more information needed on how to support Lucy’s Dog Park, call 814-773-5625.