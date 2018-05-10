DuBOIS — The City of DuBois is ready to host the 2018 USCAA Small College World Series next week for both baseball and softball beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday.
A total of 20 teams — 10 baseball and 10 softball — will come to DuBois for championship week. The baseball tournament will be held at Showers’ Field, while the softball event will take place at the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field in the DuBois City Park.
With not a moment to spare, general contractor Dave Roman said work continues this week at the new state-of-the-art facility to ensure that the softball event will be a memorable experience for all involved.
Construction began in mid-July at the new field which is located where the girls softball field had been. It was built to provide specialized athletic opportunities for those with special physical and mental needs, specifically The Challenger League, but other Little League teams will use it as well, as will Penn State DuBois, DuBois Area High School and DuBois Central Catholic. It will be a multi-purpose field but the turf is designed for children who are in wheelchairs or need assistance on the entire field.
“Although I was the general contractor for the project, it would have been impossible for me to do this without the help of all my great subcontractors that worked above and beyond to get this project completed,” Roman said. “We just have a few finishing touch ups.”
Some of the distinguishing characteristics include: In dead center field, there is a platform where people can sit and watch the game. There is a state-of-the-art scoreboard and video board. Movies can be shown from the video board. There is seating on the wall in left field. There are numerous bleacher seatings both on the first base and third base sides. There are grandstands behind home plate where multiple people can sit. There is a press box and numerous landings for viewing. There is an elevator so those with disabilities will be able to get all around the field. There is a concession stand and restrooms on the lower level.
The impressive playground is made specifically for those with disabilities.
“It’s made so that a wheelchair can go right through it and kids can get off the wheelchair and go down the slides,” Roman said.
The waterfall project in right field was a collaboration between the City of DuBois, Roman and Landscape One Inc.
“We had to build a mount of dirt, and then stack the rocks, and put the pumps in. It was quite intense,” said Roman. “And then we put some retaining walls around the outside of the field, and right now we’re currently finishing the sidewalks out in front of retaining wall, make different levels to get in.”
Roman said the biggest challenges for the last two months had been the weather.
Though many people didn’t think they would make the deadline, Roman believed they would.
“We probably had as many as 40 people here working at one time,” he said.
Roman’s favorite part of the project was putting the turf down on the field.
“That’s the main part of what we did, is grading that, to precise perfection, or we would have humps in the turf,” he said.
Roman says he loved working on the project and also the end result.
Attending the DuBois City Classic games on Saturday, Roman said he just sat in the outfield and took it all in for most of the game.
