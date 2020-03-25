DuBOIS — Several weeks ago, the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department was down one fire truck, and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department was able to lend them a hand — or rather, an engine.
“Our engine was involved in a minor accident and was being repaired,” said Rob Burgeson, chief of the North Point Fire Co., one of the township’s four fire companies.
North Point, which serves all of Treasure Lake and Sabula, in addition to assisting with fires in the township or mutual aid requests in Penfield, usually has two fire trucks. However, Burgeson said they recently sold one of their trucks and purchased a new one, which won’t be ready until the end of the year.
As a result of the accident, the fire company was left with none.
So Burgeson, along with township fire Chief Bill Beers, worked with DuBois Fire Chief Joe Mitchell and City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, also a firefighter, and were able to borrow DuBois’ engine.
The engine was just returned to DuBois this past weekend after being used by North Point for about three weeks.
“During that time, we responded to two working structure fires,” said Burgeson.
“On behalf of the members of North Point Fire Co., we express our gratitude to the DuBois fire department and Herm for lending us their engine,” said Burgeson. “It was a little bit longer than what was requested, but it just shows the working relationship between the township and the city is ongoing.”
Township fire Chief Bill Beers also thanked the city and the fire department.
“It just shows how both our departments pull together and are committed to our community to provide the best service possible,” said Beers.
“Without hesitation, we said yes,” said Suplizio, of lending the engine to North Point. “We don’t really have a spare engine, but we felt we needed to accommodate our neighboring fire company. North Point is the first response to anything at Treasure Lake and the Sabula area. Getting there quickly is one of the most important things in firefighting. We were extremely pleased and happy to help out our neighbors. This is what the fire department is all about. It is helping your community and other communities.”
“It’s just one additional way that our department can help out the community, albeit it was our neighbors in Sandy Township, who we work together with well,” said DuBois fire Chief Joe Mitchell. “If loaning them the engine helps to protect their citizens’ lives and property, we are happy to assist them with this.”