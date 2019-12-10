DuBOIS — The inaugural “Light Up Christ The King Manor!” Friday started with a Christmas Showcase and Craft Show in the afternoon and continued into the evening with a tree-lighting ceremony, pictures with Santa, a live nativity, caroling around the campus and holiday snacks and beverages.
The family event was free and a way for Christ The King Manor to be more involved with the community during Christmastime, according to Director of Marketing and Communications Dominque Martino.
The highlight of the evening was the lighting of the manor’s new 40-foot Christmas tree donated by local businessman Denny Heindl.
In addition to the Christmas tree, adorned with 1,200 feet of lights, a Santa and sleigh — both life-size — were among the decorations donated by Heindl, who was thanked Friday for his generous gift just prior to the blessing of the Christmas tree. In all, the value of the donation was at least $50,000.
“Denny’s generosity goes beyond compare. He has literally given millions and millions of dollars away to so many people in our area,” said Chairman of the Board Steve Brazinski in a previously published Courier Express article. “This being $50,000 worth of gift to the manor is just so much appreciated.”
The live nativity was presented by Calhoun Farm & Market and St. Tobias Catholic Church in Brockway.
The DuBois Area High School Chorus caroled around the campus.