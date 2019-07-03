Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at Monday’s supervisors meeting reminded area residents about the upcoming Independence Day Celebration at Treasure Lake Saturday.
Arbaugh said the free community event and fireworks display is open to the general public and will be held in the area of the Lakeview Lodge.
“We are encouraging people to park at the (DuBois) mall and catch a free shuttle bus,” said Arbaugh, noting the shuttle will run every 15 minutes from 4 p.m. until midnight. The shuttle is available to avoid traffic and congestion issues at Treasure Lake.
The schedule of events will include:
- Shrimp boil from 4-6 p.m.
- Oyster shucking from 4-6 p.m.
- Live music from Sam Ettaro from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Various food trucks and concession stands
- Fireworks at dusk
“It will be a good time,” said Arbaugh.