INDIANA — An Indiana man faces felony charges of aggravated assault and fleeing officers following an Oct. 14 incident.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Jonathan Andrew Zimmerman, 68, of Indiana, on Oct. 15. Those include three felony charges for two counts of aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude officers, seven misdemeanor charges of DUI, two counts of simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, and a summary charge for following too closely behind another vehicle.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a call from Zimmerman’s wife saying he had left Brookville and she believed he might have been having a diabetic emergency based on his behavior. Officers began searching the area in which he was expected to be and found him driving too closely behind another vehicle.
The officer who found Zimmerman reportedly tried to stop him but he was slow to respond. Once he was stopped at the intersection of Frostburg Road and Sprankle Mills Road, medics were called to evaluate Zimmerman, but he refused treatment. He reportedly told police he was on medications.
Another officer was called to the scene to assess Zimmerman, and Zimmerman reportedly became confrontational and refused to comply. He was asked to put his vehicle in park, but allegedly refused. He was then told he was being detained for investigative purposes and needed to place the vehicle in park, at which point he reportedly raised his window and began to drive away.
According to the affidavit, a stronger verbal command was given, and Zimmerman stopped but refused to exit the vehicle. One of the officers removed his baton and issued another warning for Zimmerman to exit the vehicle, warning that if he did not, his window would be broken. Zimmerman reportedly began driving off again, so the officer broke the window. Zimmerman then fled at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit began. Tire deflating strips were deployed by police and successfully deflated the right front tire of Zimmerman’s vehicle, but he reportedly continued to drive for about 10 miles.
Because Zimmerman was driving toward Brookville at a time when students were soon to be released from school, officers used a “channeling technique” to stop Zimmerman. The officers circled his car on three sides to slow him down and bring him to a stop along Route 36.
Once stopped, Zimmerman again reportedly refused to exit the vehicle. An officer reportedly used his taser on Zimmerman. The taser reportedly had no effect but its use gave officers a chance to unlock the driver’s side door and extract him from the vehicle. He was then transported to the Punxsutawney hospital for medical clearance and a legal blood draw.
A preliminary hearing for Zimmerman is scheduled for Oct. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $45,000 bail.