On his first official day as the new chief of the Sandy Township Police Department, Sgt. Kris Kruzelak at Monday’s supervisors meeting recognized several individuals in the community for donations made to the police department.
“Throughout the last, probably year or so, we had some individuals donate to the police department,” said Kruzelak. “We had two sets of couples who wanted to donate money towards replacing our tactical vests.”
One of those couples wanted to remain anonymous, said Kruzelak, noting they did donate a large amount of money to put towards the tactical vests. He said the police did present the couple with a plaque in recognition of their donation.
At Monday’s meeting, Kruzelak presented another plaque to Mike and Terrie Wiberg.
“I wanted to present to them this certificate of appreciation to them for their donations to upgrade our tactical vests,” said Kruzelak. “Any help that we get from the community is greatly appreciated, and our officers, hopefully, they never have to partake in that, but, if they do, that can never be repaid.”
Another certificate was for the DuBois Walmart and Manager Howie Allen, who was not present.
“Walmart has donated pretty much every year to the Sandy Township Police, whether it be for ballistic blankets, we have bought some active shooter vests with some of their money, and most recently our AED (Automated External Defibrillators). It’s (AED) kind of old and not working.”
Kruzelak said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh applied for a $1,000 grant to replace the police department’s AEDs and Walmart presented it to the township.
“I just want to continue to thank the community for their support,” said Kruzelak.
The supervisors also thanked the Wibergs and the others not present for their donations to the police department.
Congratulations“I’d like to congratulate Kris on his first day as chief,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra. “And I look forward to working with you in the future.”
Salandra also acknowledged Arbaugh for leading the township through the process of hiring a new police chief.
“We had a lot of resumes to go through, lots of backgrounds to check, lots of things to do, so Shawn did a great job of that,” said Salandra.
Kruzelak, who had been serving as officer-in-charge since the retirement of Chief Don Routch on Aug. 9, 2018, was hired, in a 4-0 vote, at the June 17 meeting.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers, who was absent from the June 17 meeting, congratulated Kruzelak Monday.
“Welcome aboard. I wish you a lot of success,” said Jeffers, noting that from this day on he will be known by one name — “Chief.”
“Either they can’t pronounce your last name or they don’t remember, but Chief is going to stick with you for a long time,” said Jeffers. “As being chief of the police department, besides your own credibility and your position, now you are the head of the police department. Whatever you do, people will think of the police department.”
“All I can do is wish you success and wish you the best,” said Jeffers. “Anything I can do can do to try to help you, I can do that.”