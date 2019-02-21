REYNOLDSVILLE — During a time when violence is on the rise, a Reynoldsville couple is offering people a way and a place to leave feeling safe.
Ken and Wendy Wells of Reynoldsville operate “Wendy’s Wigwam,” an indoor shooting range on East Main Street, because it’s something they truly enjoy.
As the story goes, the range’s building was constructed in the 1960s, intended to be a “popular motel for truckers” called McCreight’s Motel on Route 322. A couple of years ago, Ken was contacted to demolish one of the oldest structures in Sandy Township called “McCreight’s Mansion,” but it was known to locals as “the Wigwam,” he said.
Ken and Wendy purchased the old motel building, which had also served as a nightspot and as efficiency apartments over the years, in 2009. They weren’t sure what to do with it, he said.
Ken recalls when he was a young boy and his parents bought him a bike for Christmas. He didn’t know where to ride it in the winter, though. In 2013, he bought his first large-caliber pistol, and thought the same thing — where could he go and practice shooting it safely, without freezing in the cold?
“This is how the rifle range came to be Wendy’s Wigwam,” he said.
The range was not always part of their plan, the Wells say. Wendy had never even fired a gun until they started the business.
“I have learned a lot since starting this, and so has my wife,” Ken said.
More than 1,000 people came through the range last year, Ken says, and they have customers who come in weekly. The shop sells new and used guns, which many people don’t know, as well as ammunition.
The Wells are in full support of self defense and the Second Amendment, but they also promote safety and proper use when it comes to firearms. They offer tips and tricks, while also welcoming instructors to hold classes there. Eye and ear protection is required.
Ken is a United States Vietnam veteran, and is always in support of “defending our flag,” he said.
People from other countries have visited the range, leaving amazed at the freedom they had. Some even take pictures under the American flag.
People may be scared once they first come in, but they learn how to use a gun, and ultimately, many feel safer. Widows come in after losing their husbands, or people who live alone, and want to learn the proper way to handle a firearm.
Once a month, the Wells also host a pistol and handgun competition, Ken said, and a .22 rifle competition as well. It’s something people enjoy doing, especially in the winter, having an indoor target. The Wells keep it interesting, too, offering challenges like a floating target or having the shooter place a patch over one eye before firing.
“I enjoy the outcome from the people,” Ken said of the competitions. “They say ‘Wow, that was something different.’”
People from other areas, such as Woodland, Phillipsburg and Knox travel to the range. It’s also about fellowship, and a place to make friends. They also welcome people to rent the facility for an evening.
“We just love to have people come in, even if you don’t shoot,” he said. “The coffee is always on. People will come hang out here.”
The range is 50 yards — 150 feet — in length, handicapped accessible and has an automatic target retrieving system. Caliber restriction is anything from a pellet gun up to a .375 rifle or .500 pistol.
For more information, visit Wendy’s Wigwam on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.