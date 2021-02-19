DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s municipal meeting, awarded a $18,922 bid to Dave Roman Excavating to relocate 260 linear feet of a 12-inch waterline for the Industrial Drive Access Road project.
Industrial Drive is located between Lowe’s and Planet Fitness in the township.
Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township is required to lower the waterline by about 2 feet to allow for construction of storm water structures, and provide enough cover over the waterline in areas that the township has to cut out material for the new roadway.
Prior to the vote, Arbaugh noted that the relocation of the waterline is a non-budgeted item and his recommendation was for the supervisors to approve it and delay the master meter replacement that the township was previously planning to do this year. The master meter can be done next year, he said.
During the supervisors’ regular meeting, Arbaugh noted that the township went through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation selection process for an inspector for the Industrial Drive Access Road project. He said that PennDOT is currently in the final review and approval process and the township can expect to make final selection of the company in the next few weeks.
Arbaugh said completion of the waterline is expected to be done by June 1, while construction completion is anticipated by mid-November.
He noted that the township has to secure needed rights of way prior to the project beginning. As soon as the right of way plan is approved by PennDOT, they will discuss the right of way with the two impacted property owners. Arbaugh said preliminary discussions with these owners were positive, and the township doesn’t expect any issues with this process.