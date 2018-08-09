DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors authorized a payment of $33,535.36 toward the Industrial Park Access Road project at Monday’s meeting.
Township Engineer Perry Bowser presented an update on the project.
“There have been issues uncovered during the design of the project concerning wetlands on the site,” Bowser said. “The original site was delineated a few years ago and since that time additional wetlands have developed.”
Bowser said there will be additional cost involved in developing the early project.
“The work is progressing, we’re going to have a meeting probably within the next week to discuss options,” Bowser said.
“Any ballpark ideas?” Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers asked.
“Not at this time,” said Bowser. “We’re talking about several options with the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection). We’ll explore what we can.”
The supervisors authorized payment for the access road project.
