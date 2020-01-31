DuBOIS — In the wake of the December 2019 coronavirus outbreak in China, a DuBois doctor says such a virus can easily spread, but there is no immediate danger in our area.
Dr. Tuesdae Stainbrook of TruCare Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease said people not knowing the exact numbers impacted in China has caused hysteria. Limiting nonessential travel to and from China is a good idea, she said.
“It is mainly transmitted, similarly as influenza, through respiratory droplets when a person sneezes or coughs,” she said. “It’s important to wear a surgical mask over your nose and mouth when sick, to prevent transmission to another.”
According to an article written by Executive Director of Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Dr. Jane Orient, cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than a dozen countries, while China reported hundreds of confirmed cases of the disease. Medical responders have been sent to Wuhan, and citizens are being evacuated from the city.
The news media outlet Axios says misinformation about coronavirus is spreading quickly in both China and the United States. Around 13,000 social media posts since Jan. 24 have put conspiracy theories on public platforms. Health care is often a target of misinformation, playing into existing fears, and this is particularly true when it comes to disease outbreaks, according to Axios.
The virus can often cause respiratory symptoms like cough, sore throat, sinus congestion and sometimes fever. These symptoms are hard to differentiate from a regular cold, Stainbrook says.
“Right now, there is no treatment for the coronavirus — treatment is only supportive,” she said.
This is a good time to remind people of the daily precautions they can and should take to protect themselves from any type of sickness, Stainbrook says, such as avoiding people who are coughing or sneezing.
“Other tips include washing your hands frequently or sanitizing frequently with hand alcohol gel and limit touching your face, mouth and nose frequently while in public,” she said. “Avoid sharing utensils or drinks with those who are sick. If you’re really worried, wearing a surgical mask over your nose and mouth would help prevent transmission.”
Stainbrook recommends getting a flu shot, too.