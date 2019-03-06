ST. MARYS — One man suffered minor injuries in an explosion at a St. Marys manufacturer Monday night.
According to Michael Barchony of Advanced Heat Treating, where the blast occurred, only a single employee was hurt when a machine exploded at the Trout Run Road facility late Monday night.
“There was an explosion on a machine and a person was burned on their face,” Barchony said. “About an hour later, they went over and got some ointment (from Penn Highlands Elk) and were released. There were no major injuries, thank God.”
At approximately 11 p.m., authorities responded to reports of multiple explosions at the manufacturer’s facility at 1059 Trout Run Road.
The St. Marys-based Crystal and Ridgway fire departments responded, along with the Johnsonburg and Fox Township fire departments, which worked on standby. Emergency medical responders were also on scene.
By 11:30 p.m., emergency response was ongoing. No damage could be seen from outside of the building at that time.
According to Barchony, the facility was in operation Tuesday.
“It wasn’t as bad as the initial reports,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.