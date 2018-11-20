DuBOIS — A disturbance at a hotel in Sandy Township has resulted in charges being filed against a DuBois man.
On Nov. 13, Tristan Brian Edward Snyder, 21, 21 S. Third St., DuBois, was charged by Sandy Township Police with misdemeanor counts of “inmate procure etc self with weapon” and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
On April 8 at 2:11 p.m. police were called to the Clarion Inn at 1896 Rich Highway in response to a report of a verbal disturbance in the back area of the motel, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Upon arrival, police saw several people leaving the back parking lot. Both officers then went inside to speak with the manager, who reported that he had seen a man and a woman inside the motel who were acting suspiciously. He reported that they were not registered guests of the motel.
The officer located a woman who is a known drug user and had within the last couple of days had interaction with the police involving illegal drugs. The woman told officers she was there with a friend, the affidavit said.
Motel staff then informed the police that the man she was with entered the men’s restroom prior to the police making contact with the woman. The police waited for approximately five minutes for the man to come out of the restroom. After another few minutes they yelled, “Police,” and then heard the sound of the toilet flush. Again, they yelled, “Police, come out now,” the affidavit said.
The police then entered the men’s restroom and saw a man coming out from a stall. The man identified himself as Snyder and records showed that he was a wanted person.
The police placed Snyder into handcuffs. As he was patted down, the police reportedly felt a large bulge in his right front pants pocket and found a small, black, cloth zipper bag containing two hypodermic needles/syringes and several small wax paper wrappers commonly used to package heroin, the affidavit said.
Each package was empty but contained drug, the affidavit said. Also inside the black bag was a pill bottle containing several white-colored pills. The pill bottle was not labeled. Items were seized then transported to the police station and labeled before being entered into a secured evidence locker, according to the affidavit.
Snyder was transported to the Clearfield County Jail at 3:31 p.m. Oct. 13 and released to jail personnel. During the trip back to DuBois from Clearfield, the police were asked to contact the jail. Once back at the station, the police called the jail and were informed that during a body search, the jail staff found a small black pocket knife lodged between Snyder’s buttocks, the affidavit said. He attempted to enter the jail with his knife hidden on him.
The knife was retained by officers and then packaged to turn it over to a Lawrence Township Police Officer, who then released the knife to the Sandy Township police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 21 at Ford’s office.
