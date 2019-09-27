BROOKVILLE – An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to punch and kick a corrections officer on June 7.
The Punxsutawney-based state police filed a new charge against inmate Eric Dewayne Bailes, 29, including a felony charge for aggravated assault.
Since April, Bailes has been held in the Jefferson County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, theft, receiving stolen property, and disregard for traffic lanes following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock. His bail from these charges was set at $10,000.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a corrections officer at the jail heard yelling coming from the Lima Block. He reportedly found Bailes standing on a table there. Bailes allegedly jumped off the table in what appeared to be the direction of other inmates. The corrections officer began to question him, and Bailes allegedly ran at him and punched him in the chest.
The corrections officer kept his arm up to block the continued attempts of Bailes to punch him. Two other corrections officers grabbed Bailes, but he allegedly continued to swing and kick at them. He was then restrained and escorted out of the block.
When the arresting officer spoke with Bailes, he said he was getting picked on by other inmates while he was in the block. He allegedly said they were making fun of his accent, and for not being as tough as them. He reportedly said he thought the corrections officer was going to grab him. He denied punching the corrections officer, saying he did not have a closed fist. Bailes said he tapped him. The officer said it looked like a punch, and Bailes replied that he just pushed the corrections officer.
Bailes has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 10 with District Judge Gregory Bazylak for the new charge.