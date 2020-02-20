BROOKVILLE — An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail faces charges after the window of his cell door was broken.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Tyler James East Harper, 25, of Brookville, including institutional vandalism of a facility.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, it was reported that two inmates threw a meal tray at their cell block door, breaking the window of the door.
Physical evidence referenced was the meal tray, which had paint from the door on it, and a deep scrape on the corner. The window was reportedly broken from the inside.
Lieutenant Dehner of the Jefferson County Jail reported the window was not broken before meal time when there was a loud noise and a commotion on J block of the jail. The window was allegedly discovered broken at that time, and tray found with the paint and scrape. Both inmates denied that anything happened.
The jail was on lockdown at the time due to disciplinary issues.
Harper was interviewed by police, and said he moved in the day before and the window was not broken. He said the day of the incident the window was not broken as well. According to affidavit, Harper said they got their meal trays, and he ate his with his back to the window. When they were done eating, they noticed the window broken.
Harper allegedly said there were a lot of people around the door, and denied hearing anything.
Harper has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 1 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.