ST. MARYS — Youth were racing across fields, throwing fastballs and enjoying fellowship at Inner Park Day Wednesday.
The event at Memorial Park on Wolfel Avenue brings all ages out for friendly competition.
Teams of blue, purple, green, orange and pink were seen covering the park grounds, throwing softballs into hula hoops, bouncing on exercise balls across the field or climbing around freely on the playground during lunchtime.
Dani Schneider was recently named manager of St. Marys Parks and Recreation. The event was created more than 20 years ago, she said, with the purpose of bringing different age groups and park players together in one location.
“The parks from different neighborhoods compete,” she said. “It has turned into a day where everyone can join in on competitions, depending on their age group.”
Summer park workers acted as the team leaders, keeping the little ones organized, on schedule and having a good time.
Groups were separated into boys and girls crews ages 5 and 6, 7 and 8, 9 and 10 and 11-14.
“The children compete against each other in a variety of 10 different activities, and are awarded at the end of the day,” Schneider said.
Lunch was provided for competitors, too, she added.
IPD is also an opportunity for area high school students to display leadership skills and provide guidance for youth.
For more information, visit “Parks & Rec St. Marys” on Facebook.