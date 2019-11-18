DuBOIS — Billie Jo Stoltz, of Treasure Lake, inspired by her mother, recently published her first book entitled, “Afternoon Coffee.”
The book fulfills the dreams of both women.
Stoltz said her mother, Margaret Grimone, of Emporium, has always been a huge presence in her life, as well as her family, which includes her husband, Steve Stoltz, and their four children.
“For many years she encouraged me to share my thoughts and experiences concerning motherhood, home and family,” said Stoltz. “My friends would tell me I should write a book to encourage other mothers as well.”
Having long considered the idea, Stoltz said she finally decided to stop dreaming and start writing her book.
Reading and writing have become very familiar to Stoltz over the years.
“I have always been a reader. I am never without a book in my hand,” said Stoltz, noting she enjoys reading a variety of types of books, from biographies to true crime.
In college, Stoltz majored in English with a certification in early childhood/elementary education.
“I have always enjoyed writing. I took several writing courses in college, and after graduation was able to spend five wonderful years teaching second grade in Austin, Pennsylvania,” she said. “I then became a stay-at-home mom and we were blessed with four amazing children. In 2012, I began writing a blog entitled, ‘Afternoon Coffee and Evening Tea,’ where I share my love of home, family, and holidays.”
During the day, Stoltz, who embraces her vocation to all things home and family, said she is busy homeschooling, doing laundry and drinking excessive amounts of coffee. In the evening, she enjoys spending time with her family and watching reality television.
“Afternoon Coffee” is a heartwarming collection of thoughts celebrating the love of motherhood, family, home, and simple living. Based on posts taken from her blog, the book is filled with the author’s own memories as well as advice on creating a cozy, happy home.
Stoltz said she compiled some of the favorite and most read posts from her blog, which contains more than 800,000 page views and 1,100 posts documenting her love of home, family and all things cozy.
“I used many of the posts I had written for my blog, so the hardest part was choosing which I would use,” said Stoltz.
After that, she said it was easy to revise and edit them, as well as write additional ones, and publish them in a book as a tribute to her mother.
Stoltz said she was happy to finally place the book in the hands of her mother, who had been asking her to write it for years.
“She was so excited and happy,” Stoltz said of her mother’s reaction to the book. “I gave her the very first copy. We were at my house, and I asked her what she has been wanting me to do for years. She replied by asking me if I decided to start my book. I showed her and said that I already had. I will remember the joy in her face forever.”
“Afternoon Coffee” is available on Amazon in both paperback and ebook form.