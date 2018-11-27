DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton gave an update on the district’s first-ever musical Instrument drive at last week’s board meeting.
Earlier this month, the district started a drive asking that anyone wishing to donate simply drop off any instruments, lesson books, or donations of unused reeds, valve oil, guitar picks, or other music supplies to the front office of any DuBois Area school and promised that a district music teacher will get the donation into the hands of a young music student.
The drive, which has been a success so far, will continue through Dec. 21, Benton said.
“I have a lovely guitar in my office,” said Benton. “I’m not sure who donated that but to whomever in the community that brought that in, we really appreciate it. And I know the high school is looking forward to that.”
On Tuesday (today), Benton said the district’s maintenance department is going to pick up a substantial amount of DJ equipment from an individual in Punxsutawney who saw the announcement about the instrument drive.
“At the middle school, we got our own DJ equipment through donors several years back,” said Benton. “It really helped us to save a lot of money so maybe we could do something similar at the high school. “This gentleman contacted me and gave me a list of the equipment and it is extensive, so the music department is very excited.”
The district started the drive because there was a big increase in the number of band students this year, middle school band Director Joe Sensor said.
Since the demand for instruments is outweighing the district’s current supply, the school is reaching out to the community for help.
Benton said previously that the district places a strong emphasis on music education and encourages students to experiment with learning how to play instruments at a young age. All students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade explore various classroom instruments within their music classes.
Although the school district has instruments for students, the supplies are limited.
When instruments are not available for students through the school district, they have the option to purchase their own instrument or rent an instrument from an outside provider.
The donated instruments do not have to be in perfect condition to be the perfect fit for a child.
Even if an instrument is damaged, the district would gladly accept it. Damaged instruments may be able to be repaired by the music educators or parts could be salvaged from the instrument to repair one of the current instruments.
“Our goal is to put more instruments into the hands of our students this holiday season,” Benton said.
For more information, contact Benton at 814-371-2700 or email: wbenton@dasd.k12.pa.us.
