DuBOIS — Several DuBois Area High School students who spent two days recently at the North Penn High School for the International Thespian Society state conference expressed their appreciation to the school board for approving the trip.
Emma Reed, president of the ITS Troupe 6949 also talked about Theater In Our Schools Month held annually in March.
“It’s a month that we try to really raise awareness for theater in high school, in middle schools, and elementary schools, and stress the importance of that,” Reed said.
Reed, offering facts she said she found interesting about thespians, said:
Middle school and high school students who participate in drama activities are less likely to engage in risky, delinquent, or violent behaviors.
Students engaged in theater develop a high level of empathy.
They also tend to have a heightened understanding of others’ thoughts and feelings.
They have better control over their emotions.
In 2015, students who took four years of arts classes averaged 92 points higher on the SAT than students who only took half a year or less.
“So clearly, based on studies, theater in schools is very beneficial to students and anyone who is able to participate and there’s lots of benefits to it, academic wise, emotionally wise,” Reed said. “It’s just very important to all of us and the rest of the members of our troupe, and we continually thank you for allowing us to do this and supporting us in all of our productions and everything that we do.”
Raeanne Reynolds, who attended the conference for the second time, said one of her favorite parts of the conference is the workshops.
“The cool thing about the workshops is that they are led by college professors and Broadway professionals,” Reynolds said. “I know a couple of my fellow thespians got to take a workshop by a Broadway choreographer who choreographed for the musical ‘Newsies.’ And the year before that it was a choreographer who worked with the production ‘Hamilton.’ They got to work with makeup artists, costume artists, tech people, and the experiences and techniques that we learned were extremely beneficial.”
Paige Force said that she, Reed, and Reynolds were able to perform a musical theater piece of their choice for judges.
“I thought this experience was really neat because it gave you a chance to go in front of three people who had no idea who you were and had never heard you sing or perform before and you got their complete opinion of you and full critique,” Force said.
“One of the things that I enjoyed most was the activity that we got to do Saturday which was participating in our own one act play,” said Dom Umbaugh, who won the Acting Hall of Fame award at the conference. The play was directed by Kailey Pisani.
