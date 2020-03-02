DuBOIS — In her role as an intern at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, Addey McAninch is enjoying learning about marketing and the business world.
McAninch, who is in her final semester at Penn State DuBois seeking a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in management and marketing, started the internship with the chamber in January and will continue it through April or early May. At Penn State, she has taken various courses that relate to aspects of the business world.
“This internship is great for me because that’s what I want to focus on,” said McAninch. “I make event flyers for some of the businesses that have events going on. I’ve been learning Constant Contact, which is mass email marketing, to all the members. I go to chamber events and network, which is super helpful, because I want to stay in the area. So, it’s nice to know the people that are in business in the area. So, it will help when I begin looking for a job.”
McAninch graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 2016, then started at Penn State DuBois as a biology student. A short time later, she changed her major to pursue a degree in business administration once realizing her passion of social marketing. She wishes to use marketing as a tool to educate others on social issues around the work about various topics.
The internship is more than McAninch expected but in a good way.
“There is a lot of project-based work and that is right up my alley because I like to stay busy,” she said.
She works at the chamber three days a week while also attending her classes at Penn State.
Last summer, McAninch also completed an internship at the Penn State LaunchBox.
“I kind of got my feet wet with economic development,” she said. “And then coming to the chamber, I kind of know some of the things that they’re talking about already when they talk about development in the area.”
McAninch said she has really enjoyed studying at Penn State DuBois.
“I started my first semester at Penn State Behrend, and then I thought it was a little bit too far away from home, so I came back here,” she said. “I love it here because I switched to a business major and they have a four-year degree right here. It makes it easier and I saved a lot of money.”
At Penn State DuBois, McAninch is the treasurer of the Business Society and vice president of Delta Mu Sigma Honor Society, while also working part-time at the locally-owned DuBois Drug and Wellness as well as in the admissions office at PSU DuBois.
In her spare time, Addeson enjoys spending her time with family who enjoys boating, playing tennis, and attending Penn State University wrestling matches.
Upon Addison’s May graduation from Penn State DuBois, she would like to find an employment opportunity in the DuBois and surrounding area, she said.