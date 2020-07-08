DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at Monday’s meeting, provided an update on the status of the consolidation study for the township and the City of DuBois.
In April, the final contracts for the execution of the consolidation study with the Pennsylvania Economy League were finalized by both municipalities.
“The consolidation team has been interviewing numerous staff and employees and also board members,” said Arbaugh. “They (team) conducted some phone interviews with the chairman and myself. Additionally, they came in today (Monday) and interviewed several employees. They still have some interviews left to go, and they’re going to be in the City of DuBois tomorrow (Tuesday) for the rest of the employees, and board members are going to do phone interviews.”
Arbaugh said the consolidation team also took a drive through the DuBois-Sandy Township area on Monday.
“We took them around the area, around Treasure Lake, around some of our projects we have planned on Platt Road, Industrial Drive, and the park,” said Arbaugh. “So, it was a good day and they’re really moving along with the study.”
At their March 16 meeting, the supervisors agreed to hire the Pennsylvania Economy League to conduct the study. The city approved hiring the firm at its March 19 meeting. The Pennsylvania Economy League was one of two vendors interviewed by the consolidation study committee. A total of four vendors responded to the Requests for Proposals.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
Three consolidation proposals involving the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have previously failed to pass by a vote in referendum – one in November 1989, one in May 1995 and one in November 2002. All three were rejected by Sandy Township residents.