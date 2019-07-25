Pastor Brett Dinger, new senior pastor at the Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois, primarily credits his mother with his call to ministry.
Born and raised in his home church, Ohl United Methodist Church, Dinger said they were always paying attention to what Jesus was doing in their lives.
“My mom was the first one, I think, who began to notice that God was doing something in me,” Dinger said. “In my late high school years, she would begin to ask me occasionally, ‘Have you ever thought about being a pastor,’ and ... long story short, the pastors I knew were just kind of quirky and different and I wasn’t quite sure that’s who I wanted to be.”
Pastors just live a difference lifestyle, said Dinger.
“And nobody gets into ministry for the money. Nobody gets into ministry to be famous,” he said. “We answer that call because we love people and we want to see God fill lives with hope and joy and abundance.”
Sometimes, that’s “dirty work,” Dinger said. “Sometimes, it’s a lot of relationship building and there are sorrows that come with that. There are joys that come with that. But I love seeing God take brokenness and make it beautiful again.”
After graduating from Brookville Area High School, Dinger attended Slippery Rock University, initially to study special education because he was adamant about not becoming a pastor.
“However, there were a few moments in college where God encountered me in very powerful and real ways and basically said, ‘Are you going to live out the calling I have for you or are you going to try this your own way?’ And during my junior year of college, I really began to sense God is changing the direction of my life and that’s when I consented,” said Dinger.
Dinger, 36, ended up graduating with a degree in Community Program for Americans with Disabilities which allowed him to graduate a little more quickly and start a journey toward ministry. After college, he attended Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and is currently a participant in the Lewis Fellows, a leadership cohort offered through Wesley Theological Seminary.
Dinger, who became the pastor at Lakeside UMC on July 1, had been serving as a United Methodist Pastor in the Blairsville area since July 2009. During his appointment, Dinger led the formation of a new cooperative parish and the cultivation of Connect Church, a new place for new people.
Lakeside most recently had an interim pastor for two years, said Dinger.
“Previously, their pastor was here for 14 years and so they’ve had a two-year transition period and that was intentionally designed,” said Dinger. “When you’re with a pastor for 14 years, just the depth of relationships ... you need some time to process, time to heal. And so there was a two-year process put in for that.”
“Through discernment, through conversation, the Bishop felt that the right move for this church and the right move for me was to pair us together and to see what we could do for the Kingdom of God,” said Dinger. “I think the Bishop felt my passion, my knowledge of the area and the gifts that I could bring to the table were a good fit with what Lakeside brings to the table.”
In August, Dinger will have been married to his wife and best friend, Joanna, for 11 years. They have two daughters, Reagan, 9, and Carmyn, 4.
In his free time, he enjoys watching football, especially Penn State, and Pittsburgh Pirates baseball.
“I hunt, I run to stay in shape, and I enjoy reading,” said Dinger. “I really enjoy having quiet time at home enjoying my family, being a dad and being a husband. Those are some of the joys about life.”