CURWENSVILLE — A power point presentation entitled, “The Past, Present, and Future of Invasive Species in Pennsylvania,” will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Curwensville Community Center, 11 Stadium Drive, Curwensville (adjacent to the Curwensville Football Stadium).
The program is open to any age and will be held before a Clearfield County Senior Environment Corps (SEC) monthly meeting. SEC membership is open to those who are at least 55 years old.
Program speakers will include Eli DePaulis, Gunnar Emberg and Lachell Wholaver (Wildlife Technology students from Penn State University, DuBois Campus.
The program will be presented by PSU Wildlife students and will focus on the most destructive species. For insects, they will cover species like Emerald Ash Borer, Hemlock wooly adelgid, Spotted lanternfly and Asian longhorned beetle. Plants will include Japanese stiltgrass, Autumn olive, Honeysuckle, Tree-of-heaven, Knotweed, and Mile-a-minute.
The first part of the presentation will be the history of invasive species and routes of introduction. Other species may be added if time allows. Natural gas drilling as a vector for invasive plants will be covered in detail.
This presentation will cover how invasive species became established in Pennsylvania, what is currently being done to combat invasive species in Pennsylvania, and what the future of invasive species looks like in Pennsylvania. Mechanical and chemical treatments for invasive species will be discussed as well as ways that individuals can join the fight against invasive species.
Those attending may come early for free coffee and donuts.