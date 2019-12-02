ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Police Department is seeking further information on an attempted robbery that occurred last week.
According to Elk County scanner reports, an attempted robbery occurred at Johnson Grocery on South Michael Street Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m.
Later that afternoon, the COSMPD released both a photograph and video clip of the suspect entering the store and approaching the counter.
The suspect is believed to be a 20-25-year-old white man, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet four inches tall with sparse facial hair, according to the COSMPD Facebook page. In the video clip, the man is also wearing ski goggles and a hooded sweatshirt. The photograph displays the man wearing a jacket turned inside out with blue-colored fabric facing outward.
The COSMPD Facebook page also posted a photo of the goggles and jacket in question.
“I’ll only state that it is an active investigation,” said COSMPD Chief Tom Nicklas. “We have received numerous tips from the community that we continue to follow up on.”
It was also rumored in online releases that the robbery suspect had a knife.
“That is a matter for the continued investigation,” Nicklas says. “We did not release that statement.”
The COSMPD is asking for assistance in identifying the man. Contact 814-781-1315 or visit the police department’s Facebook page with further information.