ST. MARYS — Police investigation of drug activity at 232 George St. has resulted in charges being filed against another individual.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday, police stopped a brown GMC truck operated by Robert Charles Hoffower, 33, of 19 Jenks Run Road, Emporium, for vehicle violations.
An officer accompanied by a K-9 unit was called as backup as the vehicle had been seen traveling to and from the George Street residence prior to the stop, according to police. Drug activity has been investigated by police at the residence recently resulting in arrests and the issuance of search warrants.
That officer spoke with Hoffower, who denied any knowledge of drug activity. When the K-9 unit was deployed, he detected illegal drugs in the passenger side door area of the truck, according to the affidavit.
A police search of the vehicle found a tool bag containing three glass pipes, a torch, a scale, weights, a glass pane, empty clear plastic bags, rubber bands and a jar full of marijuana, according to the affidavit. A further search of Hoffower found a pill bottle with the labeled “rubbed off” containing four-and-a-half suboxone pills, a SNUS tin containing methamphetamine, cut straws, another suboxone pill and empty plastic bags and a wallet containing $732 cash, mostly in small bills.
Hoffower faces three felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver; five misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing for Hoffower is scheduled April 30 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
