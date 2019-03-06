PENFIELD — A one-vehicle accident which critically injured three people near Penfield on Monday is still under investigation by state police in DuBois.
Investigator Brett Rusnica said the accident happened at 3:10 p.m. on State Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway), just south of Woodward Road, Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Chantel L. Eliason, 31, Reynoldsville, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Express van northbound on Route 255 when it traveled off the road and onto the berm before striking a tree. The van came to rest facing southbound off the east side of the road, the police said.
Eliason and passenger Linda D. Hallowell, 66, DuBois, who were wearing seatbelts, were flown by Stat Medivac to Altoona Hospital with serious injuries.
A 12-year-old Penfield boy, a DuBois Area School District student, was flown by Life Flight to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with serious injuries. Police said his safety belt was used improperly.
Those assisting at the scene included: Penfield Volunteer Fire Department/Fire Police, Northpoint Fire Department of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bennetts Valley EMS, DuBois EMS, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bricen Towing, and Troop C Cars.
