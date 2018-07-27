Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a building in downtown DuBois in May as well as a Brockport fire which claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman last week, according to state police Fire Marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti.
On May 19, a fire damaged a commercial building at 322 W. Long Ave., DuBois, owned by John Shuttleworth of Reynoldsville; the tenant of the storefront is Michael C. Rudzinski of DuBois. Damage was estimated at $500,000.
The fire was found to have originated on the first floor, inside Mike’s Lock and Hardware. It then spread to the second and third floors, displacing multiple residents of various apartments. Several residents escaped via the fire escape; firefighters rescued two people from second floor hallways and used a ladder truck to rescue one man from the roof of the building.
Multiple fire departments from Clearfield and Jefferson counties responded to the call around 9:52 a.m. Saturday.
Three tenants and two firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were treated at Penn Highlands DuBois and released.
Approximately 20 people were displaced by the fire
DuBois City Police and the DuBois City Fire Department assisted in the investigation.
On July 17 in Brockport, Terri Gustafson, 50, was killed in a fire which occurred at 10:57 p.m. at 36 Howard Road, Brockport, according to a previously published Courier Express report.
The body of Terri Gustafson was found on the second floor of the single family dwelling.
Gustafson’s mother, Donna Truesdale, 70, and her grandmother, Elizabeth Hetrick, 95, both of Brockport, were able to escape the home without injury.
Agosti said the fire was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived at the scene. He said they tried to gain access to the second floor of the home, where Gustafson was, but they were unable to due to the heavy fire conditions, according to the previous report.
The Pennsylvania State Police Crime Unit and Fire Marshal are still investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators do not believe it is suspicious in nature, Agosti said.
Damage to the uninsured home is estimated at $200,000.
Fire departments responding to the scene were Horton Township, Fox Township, Brockway, Ridgway, Penfield, Jay Township, Sandy Township and DuBois City.
Brockway Ambulance also assisted.
