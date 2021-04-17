DuBOIS — Area natives Joe Morrison and Shealene Williams have brought a popular nationwide trend to the community they call home. Invictus LLC at 650 DuBois St., a recreational weapon-throwing company, officially opened Thursday.
The couple invites throwers in the DuBois area and beyond to “become a legend.” Customers have their choice of weapons to take a chance at the bullseye, including an axe, knife, shuriken and spears.
Invictus, meaning “unconquered” in Latin, was the perfect name, said Morrison.
The facility offers 12 lanes, including three double lanes and nine single, they said. The goal is to add around five more double lanes utilized for Invictus league tournaments in the near future.
Also coming will be a lounge area for customers — equipped with pool tables and games like cornhole and darts, as well as a band area — and archery, according to the Invictus website.
The recreational facility offers a very unique activity to the area, and something that fits everyone, from individuals, families to groups of friends, said Morrison. It’s also an “empowering” thing to experience, noted Williams.
In less than two months, with much help of Morrison’s father, Mitch Morrison, the couple has completely revamped the building.
Offering a different variety of weapons to throw, rather than just axes, is something that makes Invictus unique, said Joe Morrison. Providing several lanes, too, allows more people to enjoy the activity at once.
The focus will be on remaining “community minded,” he said, giving back whenever possible and helping bring people into DuBois.
The opening may have come at just the right time, Williams said, since people are eager to get out and do things following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morrison noted that when customers come in, they will make sure to walk them through the process, recommending the best weapon for each individual and going over safety rules and instructions. For example, certain axes are more suitable for men and others for women.
The goal, the couple said, is for people to feel safe and comfortable while throwing. The lanes are equipped with rubber mats for bounce-back purposes and safety lines.
Morrison said he has spent a lot of time doing his research, following throwing leagues and picking up tips and tricks, and finding the best-rated weapons to offer at Invictus.
There are many people “rooting” for Morrison and Williams, he said, as they have received an overwhelming amount of community encouragement since announcing the opening. In fact, there were people practicing their throwing technique to prepare.
Invictus is a BYOB (bring your own beer) facility.
The first hour of throwing is $15, and the second hour is 50 percent off. Veterans, law enforcement and healthcare workers receive a discount, according to the website.
Invictus is currently closed on Monday and Tuesday, and open from 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-10 p.m. Sunday.
Visit www.invictus-defense.com or the Facebook page for further information.