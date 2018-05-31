FALLS CREEK — A local family-owned winery has been bottling and selling the secret to success for years, and is now preparing to establish a new location.
For 23 years and at four different sites, Laurel Mountain Winery has become a state-wide staple in the wine community.
LMW was established in 1995 with a wine and gift shop that used to be an old barn, Antique Tool Museum that displays historical items, and a pavilion area for wedding receptions and other events for the public.
A long as owner Barbara Nordberg can remember, wine has been a part of her life. Her late husband, John Nordberg, was a wine maker and enthusiast who was always coming up with ways to create new selections.
John had inherited his family’s 100-year-old farm in Driftwood — the source of some of the items featured in the winery’s Antique Tool Museum. He had started his own vineyard back in the day, but soon realized it was cheaper to buy the juice for wine from the Lake Erie region.
“In the beginning, we took grapes from the home, but the growing season isn’t good enough (here),” Barbara said.
Her husband was also the creator of the Groundhog Wine Trail — a multi-county wine trail now encompassing 17 wineries to visit in Pennsylvania.
Barbara said she has not always been a big fan of wine, but developed the taste for it through her husband’s passion. They joined the American Wine Society and started a wine tasting group, and used to make wine in the cellar of their home.
She and her daughter have kept his legacy alive over the years, keeping the old traits of the winery prevalent, but expanding its fan base and future as well.
Barbara’s daughter, Vicki Tretick, is considered an “owner in training,” since she will someday take over the business. Her mother has always been a hard worker and had an old-fashioned way of doing things, like bottling and labeling by hand before the new bottling line was installed in October.
Before the new system, 12,500 gallons of wine were bottled by hand in 2016, Tretick said.
“Dad used to make wine as a hobby,” Tretick said. “Wine is a family thing (for us). How can you not like wine when your family owns a winery?”
John named all LMW wines, basing them on local landmarks or mascots, such as Rattlesnake Red after Rattlesnake Road, or Wolf Run Red after the stream at the end of Old Grade Road, Groundhog Grog, Steel City Red for Pittsburgh and Treasure Lake White and Red.
Even the winery’s name itself was inspired from the Mountain Laurel state flower, Barbara said.
Most of the LMW employees have worked there for more than 13 years, being both neighbors of the Nordbergs and friends. There is even a winery cat, Binx, who meets and greets customers.
The three other LMW locations include Castle Wines in Pittsburgh, Benezette Wines in Benezette and the soon-to-open Cook Forest Wines in Cooksburg.
The Benezette location — featuring wines like Old Fred, Bucktail White and Benezette Blush — has become wildly popular with elk tourists, and the amount of wine sold has been incredible, Tretick said.
When picking a new location for Laurel Mountain wines, she said, they consider touristy areas and where it’s best to promote their brand, and Cook Forest was the perfect next step.
Sunset at the Winery, which is in its 15th year and attracts hundreds of visitors, features a local band, fire pit, summer snacks and wine tasting, along with catered food for an additional cost. It begins Saturday, June 9 and continues twice a month through September. There are also Paint & Sip art and wine events held monthly at the LMW pavilion.
It is always important to stay local, promoting not only locally-themed wines but area bands and food, such as Fremer’s Market in Brockway for catering, Tretick said.
Another well-known and unique LMW event is the 16th annual Cider Pressing & Tasting, which will be Oct. 7 from noon-4 p.m. this year. It used to be held at the Nordberg’s family farm and is now at the winery, where apples are pressed and made into cider.
For more information, visit www.laurelwines.com, the Laurel Mountain Winery Facebook page or call 814-371-7022. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m. And located at 1754 Old Grade Road, Falls Creek.
