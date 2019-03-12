The DuBois Area YMCA has completely updated and improved its fitness and training center.
The improvements include new state-of-the-art Precor weight training equipment and Umax dumbbells and weights, according to President/CEO Dan Dowling.
The estimated cost of the new equipment is approximately $95,000, which is funded through the YMCA’s capital campaign.
Previous projects which have been undertaken over the last three years as part of the campaign included new rooftop units for the pool, remodeling of the hallway and the locker rooms, new saunas and steam rooms, remodeling of the entire gymnasium and renovation of the pool.
With regard to the new fitness equipment, Dowling said attempts were to replicate the equipment that was there previously.
“The last equipment we purchased was in 2000, like 19 years old, and it served its time, it was well used and it was time to update and renovate,” Dowling said.
The hundreds of fitness enthusiasts, who range in age from youths to people in their late 80s, are loving the new equipment.
“It’s aesthetically pleasing, the 20 years of modernization, people appreciate it. It’s well-liked,” Dowling said. “We like the open concept where people can use the free weights and the machines.”
Anyone who is not familiar with how to use the new equipment in the fitness center is encouraged to participate in one of the frequent orientations conducted by YMCA employees.
“There’s usually someone in the fitness center in the mornings during the week and we do offer scheduled trainings to people that want individual orientation,” said Dowling.
“Everybody needs to incorporate strength training into their fitness program or wellness program,” said Dowling. “The YMCA accommodates everybody’s needs.”
In the future, there are plans to renovate the front desk and lobby areas and update the childcare facilities, and structuring things in the parking lot.
“We’re trying to ensure that this facility and equipment is around for the next generation of people,” said Dowling. “And we can only do it through the community support. The money that’s raised through the community is being used right here in DuBois.”
The DuBois YMCA, which has been in DuBois since 1894, is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 operation.
“No one is denied access, you might say, based on financial need,” Dowling said. “We give out memberships valued over $100,000 annually. People, based on their financial needs qualify for that. A lot of our programs are operated for the community. Everything’s made to be accessible. Our price is made to be accessible to the community. So we are a nonprofit operation.”
Prior to its current location on Parkway Drive, the DuBois YMCA was in multiple locations. The most recent one was on Scribner Avenue.
“That’s what most people remember, people tell me about where they participated,” said Dowling, who has been the executive director since 1990. “Some of our older members will tell me how they went to the Y on Scribner. I think that was there until 1936 until that closed in the late ‘70s and they built this building. This one officially opened in 1981, but it was under construction from the late ‘70s through the 1980s.”
Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact Dowling by email at dtdowling@comcast.net. For more information about the YMCA, visit the website at duboisymca.org.
