PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Punxsutawney Area School District have partnered together to offer students a free employment ready program focussed on “soft skills” employers view as essential.
Richard Muth, IUP director of regional campuses, said chamber Director Bob Cardamone came to him in October and said a lot of businesses have been talking about a need for soft skills. He presented the idea to Muth about creating a soft skills program for high schoolers.
“So, he made contact with the superintendent and principal of Punxsy High School and we worked on the program and developed it and figured out how to make it work,” Muth said.
Three local employers, Proform, AM-PM Personal Care Home and the Punxsutawney Area Hospital have all agreed to participate in the program, as well as guarantee an interview for any students who satisfactorily completes the six-hour training program.
This program is being targeted to students who are Punxsutawney and Jeff Tech high school juniors and seniors. It will begin the first Wednesday of April.
“Employers continually express the need for employees to have and demonstrate soft skills, and this training event will definitely give participants an advantage over other candidates applying for jobs. We are excited to get this first soft skills pilot off and running,” Cardamone said.
Muth said they are calling the program a pilot because this is the first time IUP has ever offered it. The program will be about six hours spread over four evenings at the Punxsutawney IUP campus.
Participants will arrive at 5 p.m. and will be provided dinner at no charge. The instruction will begin at 5:30 and end around 7 p.m.
It will be about 90 minutes each evening. The first 60 to 75 minutes there will be a skilled presenter, mostly from IUP staff speaking, followed by a 15-minute wrap up by a local employer to explain how the skills presented in the evening have real life application in the businesses.
“We’re not going to change the world with six hours of training, but we will make significant progress and help make people more aware of their behaviors and how they present themselves and their work,” Muth said.
The school will be limiting it to no more than 15 participants for the first round, which Muth said it ensures the instruction can be interactive.
“You get too big of a group and it’s too hard to be interactive. If you’re going to teach nonverbal communication, you kind of need to have some interaction with people,” Muth said. “I got some good volunteers from the university to help me and they’re all engaging so that’s exciting.”
Interested students may sign up for the soft skills program by contacting the principal’s office at their school.