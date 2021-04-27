DuBOIS — J. Barry Abbott Sr. is seeking the Republican nomination for Sandy Township Supervisor and as a write-in on the Democratic ticket, according to his announcement submitted to the Courier Express.
Abbott is married to Karen Abbott, a retired RN, who worked at the DuBois Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. They have been married for 49 years. Their family has lived in Treasure Lake since 1986. They have three grown children and seven grandchildren.
Abbott is a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron #17, of the DuBois American Legion Post #17, serving as past vice commander and currently the project coordinator for the SAL Veteran Paver Project, life member of the Philipsburg Elks, member of Olympic Athletic Club, life member of the Bald Eagle Fraternal Order of Police, life member of the Hope Fire Company, Sandy Hose Club and the Pulaski Club.
Abbott was also a past member of the Treasure Lake Board, serving as vice president. He is also the retired owner of a small business, Abbott Investigation and Courier Service.
Abbott said his goals for running for Sandy Township Supervisor include but are not limited to:
- “I want to be a strong advocate and voice for Treasure Lake and Sandy Township, fighting to gain cooperation and sharing between the City of DuBois.”
- “I am pro-consolidation of our communities.”
- “I believe that if consolidation occurs it will not be for those of us today, but for future generations that want to see our area grow and take advantage of every opportunity afforded to us.”
- “If we consolidate the formation of an equitable form of government that is fair to the residents of Treasure Lake, Sandy Township and the City of DuBois must be developed. Not one entity more powerful than the other, but powerful as one government.”
- “I am and will be accessible to our communities using various media such as Facebook, Twitter, cell phone and most important, one-on-one communication. If you have an idea for improvement, a concern, a complaint or just want to share a moment, feel free to contact me to air your comments.”
- “I vow to work in harmony with other supervisors, board of directors and city council members as our community’s work and share resources.”
“Your newly-elected township supervisor needs to have an eye to the past, alert to the present and a vision for the future,” Abbott said in his announcement.